Arizona Father-Son Duo Catch 'Mystery Fish' On Special Anniversary

A father-son duo from Arizona made a "once-in-a-lifetime" catch that'll remain a memory for as long as they can remember.

Logan Hall and his dad Glenn spent a day fishing on Apache Lake earlier this month and weren't having any luck at first, KENS5 reports. Later in the day, they finally hooked something — a mystery fish neither they or experts could identify at the time. The special part? It all happened around the anniversary of the death of Logan's mother.

"My mom had passed away just over a year ago with a rare, aggressive form of lymphoma cancer; she fought hard like a warrior for eight months," Logan told the news outlet. "We fought this fish for well over 10 minutes, got it next to the boat, can't believe what we have; it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. We absolutely let it go, and five minutes before we caught this fish, my wife called to let me know we had to put our dog down." Logan added that he and his wife shared a dog named June Bug, who was blind and deaf.

After catching the fish, Logan and Glenn reached out to local experts to try and figure out what they caught. But they were stumped, too. "It looks like an Asian Grass Carp of some type; the mouth is shaped a little bit different, maybe the Black Buffalo, but it looks like some sort of large carp," said Mark Voita of The Ocean Floor in Phoenix.

Even though they still don't really know what the fish is, the father-son duo said it's a day they'll never forget. "This was a very divine moment, and a very special moment to share with my dad. When people pass, they're still watching over you, you can still feel them, they can still feel you, I wasn't certain of that before this moment, but I'm 100% convinced that that does happen," Logan said.