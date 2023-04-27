You don't have to travel far to experience the best food in the country. Thanks to Mashed, we now have a list of where you can find the best food in every state, according to the TV show The Best Thing I Ever Ate. Here's what Mashed said about its list:

The television series "The Best Thing I Ever Ate" sets off across the country with different chefs and foodies to find the best eats that each state, region, and locale has to offer. With a mighty 13 seasons, hundreds of episodes, and countless categories and meals, the list of best things they ever ate is a daunting task for hungry fans. For the voracious reader, however, we've done the work to whittle down the list to the best meal each state has to offer.

In Arizona, you can find the best meal at Queen Creek Olive Mill in Queen Creek. Here's why:

It may feel weird to dine on Mediterranean food in the desert, but that's just the kind of oasis that the family-owned and operated Queen Creek Olive Mill of Arizona provides. The Mill promises to treat all visitors to a delectable taste of the Mediterranean. The olive mill offers up a bevy of indulgences that may be off the beaten path for some. There's a reason why "The Best Thing I Ever Ate" pointed to the restaurant's kalamata sandwich as absolutely exquisite. With onsite olive cultivation, Queen Creek Mill offers the one-of-a-kind opportunity to enjoy exotic goods that are locally produced.

One reviewer observes that mill's kalamata sandwich is both a first-rate and delicious bite. But, beyond that, the restaurant provides a unique and enjoyable atmosphere. In short, come for the sandwich, but stay for the coffee, wines, and arsenal of olives and olive goods. The review notes that the outdoor eating area is very well done, especially given the functioning olive grove that surrounds the Mill. Perhaps while snacking on olives you can close your eyes and pretend that the breeze caressing your face is coming straight from the Aegean.

