Coi Leray Bares It All In NSFW Photos After She Released New Music

The NSFW photos arrived on the same day her new song "Bops" hit streaming services. The Johnny Goldstein-produced song is just the warm-up ahead of her next single "Body," which drops Friday. In a separate post, Leray provided a preview into her new song. However, neither of them can match the recent success of her viral track "Players."



Since she dropped the original version of the song last year, the New Jersey native has spent the past few months delivering remixes to the record. Her Busta Rhymes-assisted version, which is mash-up with his hit "Put Ya Hands Where My Eyes Can See," is still being played in clubs aronud the country. She also released a house version with David Guetta and a Spanglish edition featuring Tokischa.



Check out Coi Leray's new single "Bops" on all platforms now and her other new song "Body" on Friday.