Coi Leray Bares It All In NSFW Photos After She Released New Music
By Tony M. Centeno
April 27, 2023
Coi Leray is stripping down to nothing but her gold jewelry.
On Thursday, April 27, the Trendsetter artist took to Instagram and uploaded some nude photos to her timeline after she dropped her new single "Bops." In the first photo, you can see Leray flash off her array of "Powerpuff Girls"-inspired tattoos as she lays back on a bed with a cigarette in her mouth. Her gold chains and pendant barely cover her breasts. She makes more of an attempt to shield her naked body in the second photo, but still leaves nothing to the imagination.
WARNING: NSFW
The NSFW photos arrived on the same day her new song "Bops" hit streaming services. The Johnny Goldstein-produced song is just the warm-up ahead of her next single "Body," which drops Friday. In a separate post, Leray provided a preview into her new song. However, neither of them can match the recent success of her viral track "Players."
Since she dropped the original version of the song last year, the New Jersey native has spent the past few months delivering remixes to the record. Her Busta Rhymes-assisted version, which is mash-up with his hit "Put Ya Hands Where My Eyes Can See," is still being played in clubs aronud the country. She also released a house version with David Guetta and a Spanglish edition featuring Tokischa.
Check out Coi Leray's new single "Bops" on all platforms now and her other new song "Body" on Friday.