Don Lemon Says He Doesn't 'Have To Rush To Another Job' Amid CNN Exit

Former CNN host Don Lemon has revealed his next plans after he was suddenly ousted from the network earlier this week. In an interview with Extra TV, the longtime anchor told Tommy DiDario he "doesn't have to rush to another job" after learning he was fired from his employer of 17 years.

“I’m gonna spend my summer on the beach and on the boat, and with my family," Lemon said. "Just chill out and then I’ll see what happens next, but I’m fortunate enough to be in a position where I can do that."

He also called himself a "survivor" during the interview, and that he's "excited for the next chapter." When asked if he would do things differently, the media personality said, "I live my life with no regrets and whatever I did, I did, I owned."

Lemon blasted CNN on Monday (April 24) soon after the company announced they've parted ways and thanked him for his contributions.

"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned," Lemon wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. "After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly."