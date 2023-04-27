Economic Growth Slowed Sharply During First Three Months Of The Year

Economic growth in the U.S. slowed sharply during the first three months of the year, according to data released by the Commerce Department. The gross domestic product rose at an annualized pace of 1.1%, nearly a whole point lower than what many economists expected. The economy grew by 2.6% during the last three months of 2022.

The report showed that one of the key inflation metrics, the personal consumption expenditures price index, increased by 4.2%.

While economic growth slowed and inflation was still high during the first quarter, consumer spending surged by 3.7%.

“People were still spending even despite higher prices, even despite higher inflation and a big drag that we had from inventories,” Citigroup economist Veronica Clark said, according to CNBC. “Overall, I think it’s a relatively inflationary report, even though the headline GDP number a bit softer. All of those signs that demand is still strong and prices are still rising were very much present today.”

The stock market reacted positively to the report, with all three major indexes ahead in midday trading.