Elusive Mountain Lion Caught On Camera Lurking Outside Arizona Home: WATCH

A mountain lion was spotted lurking outside a home in Bisbee recently!

These big cats are "rarely seen" but "plentiful" in Southeast Arizona, according to the Arizona Game & Fish Department. They shared a doorbell camera video of the elusive mountain lion, who can be seen pacing back and forth in front of the home's porch on April 9 around 7:30 p.m.. It seems like the mountain lion even returned again, since the video footage is also dated April 11.

AZGFD said this sighting requires no direct action from the community, but mountain lions should always been reported to 623-236-7201.

Watch the video below: