Elusive Mountain Lion Caught On Camera Lurking Outside Arizona Home: WATCH

By Dani Medina

April 27, 2023

Photo: Arizona Game & Fish Department Tucson

A mountain lion was spotted lurking outside a home in Bisbee recently!

These big cats are "rarely seen" but "plentiful" in Southeast Arizona, according to the Arizona Game & Fish Department. They shared a doorbell camera video of the elusive mountain lion, who can be seen pacing back and forth in front of the home's porch on April 9 around 7:30 p.m.. It seems like the mountain lion even returned again, since the video footage is also dated April 11.

AZGFD said this sighting requires no direct action from the community, but mountain lions should always been reported to 623-236-7201.

Watch the video below:

Last month, a mountain lion attacked a rafter in a remote Arizona reservation. The attack happened on March 16 in a secluded area of the White Mountain Apache Reservation. More specifically, a group of over 10 rafters were confronted by a mountain lion "21 miles downstream from the Salt River bridge," CBS News reported, citing a press release from Gila County Animal Care & Control program manager JC Castaneda.

The 64-year-old man who was attacked by the big cat has recovered and is "doing well," Castaneda said, adding that he's "still very sore from the attack." The rafters tried to fight off the mountain lion with their paddles. It proved successful enough for the mountain lion to be kept away while others in the area made their way to safety.

