Georgia is home to plenty of incredible restaurants serving up delicious, must-try dishes, but one popular spot was praised for serving up one of the best meals you can find in the country.

Searching through reviews featured on the TV show The Best Thing I Ever Ate, which sees chefs and foodies describe the tastiest dishes they have sampled, Mashed compiled a list of the best dish featured on the show for several states, including one served right here in the Peach State.

So which Georgia restaurant serves one of the best meals in the country?

The Olde Pink House

This Savannah eatery is easily identifiable by its pale pink facade, but its food shines just as bright, with the BLT Salad receiving a shout out for being one of the best meals despite its simplicity.

The Olde Pink House is located at 23 Abercorn Street in Savannah.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"Beyond its looks, The Olde Pink House offers up some serious good eats with its pretty face. As recommended by The Best Thing I Ever Ate, the pink house's BLT salad with fried green tomatoes is just as much a hit as its iconic exterior. Surge, this isn't the most complicated dish, but as one reviewer describes, this is one dish that makes this old house a must for foodies. The salad is fresh and small, topped with a thick and inviting slice of fried tomato, and drizzled generously, though not overwhelmingly, with dressing. As the review advises, there is no other choice if you want to capture the wonderfully charming essence of this Southern town."

Check out Mashed's full report to see more of the best meals featured on The Best Thing I Ever Ate.