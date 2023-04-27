Here's The Best Independent Coffee Shop In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

April 27, 2023

Two cups of coffee on a wooden table, the girl holds in her hand one cup of coffee in the background. A photo indicates a meeting of people and a joint pastime.
Photo: Getty Images

If you ever get tired of visiting Starbucks or getting your cup of Joe from a fast food joint, there's always an independently-owned coffee shop waiting for you. While you can get some delicious coffee made by passionate baristas here, they also tend to be great gathering places for friends, co-workers, significant others, and more.

Since there are thousands of coffee shops in America, where can you find the best one near you? 24/7 Wall St. found the top independent coffee shop in every state.

According to the website, Story Coffee Company is Colorado's best independent coffee shop! Here's why it was chosen:

"Story Coffee Co. is located inside a charming 'tiny house,' and unlike most coffee shops, offers no wifi or places to plug in – so customers are encouraged to engage in conversation instead of burying their faces in a screen. Founded by Don and Carissa Niemyer in 2015 after they visited more than 200 coffee shops in 45 states, Story Coffee roasts all its own coffee and turns it into delicious blends that the locals can’t get enough of. Even better, 5% of all revenues go toward feeding the local homeless population."

Story Coffee Company has two locations in Colorado Springs: Downtown (120 E Bijou St) and Old Colorado City (2752 W Colorado Ave).

Visit 247wallst.com for a continued list of every state's best independent coffee shops.

