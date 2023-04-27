Here's The Best Independent Coffee Shop In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
April 27, 2023
If you ever get tired of visiting Starbucks or getting your cup of Joe from a fast food joint, there's always an independently-owned coffee shop waiting for you. While you can get some delicious coffee made by passionate baristas here, they also tend to be great gathering places for friends, co-workers, significant others, and more.
Since there are thousands of coffee shops in America, where can you find the best one near you? 24/7 Wall St. found the top independent coffee shop in every state.
According to the website, Wells Coffee Company is Florida's best independent coffee shop! Here's why it was chosen:
"The husband and wife duo of Brandon and Nicole Wells grew up loving coffee, and after being gifted with a small coffee roaster, they became obsessed. Coffee boot camp, an origin trip to Colombia, and a successful Kickstarter campaign soon followed, and Wells Coffee Company was born in 2013. They source their beans from the best growing regions on earth, roast them daily on-premises, and sell both single origin coffees and expertly-crafted blends. The café itself is welcoming ,with plenty of seating, and one sip of their coffee will tell you how seriously they take it."
You can find this coffee shop at 737 NE 2nd Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.
Visit 247wallst.com for a continued list of every state's best independent coffee shops.