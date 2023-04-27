Here's The Best Independent Coffee Shop In Florida

If you ever get tired of visiting Starbucks or getting your cup of Joe from a fast food joint, there's always an independently-owned coffee shop waiting for you. While you can get some delicious coffee made by passionate baristas here, they also tend to be great gathering places for friends, co-workers, significant others, and more.

Since there are thousands of coffee shops in America, where can you find the best one near you? 24/7 Wall St. found the top independent coffee shop in every state.

According to the website, Wells Coffee Company is Florida's best independent coffee shop! Here's why it was chosen:

"The husband and wife duo of Brandon and Nicole Wells grew up loving coffee, and after being gifted with a small coffee roaster, they became obsessed. Coffee boot camp, an origin trip to Colombia, and a successful Kickstarter campaign soon followed, and Wells Coffee Company was born in 2013. They source their beans from the best growing regions on earth, roast them daily on-premises, and sell both single origin coffees and expertly-crafted blends. The café itself is welcoming ,with plenty of seating, and one sip of their coffee will tell you how seriously they take it."