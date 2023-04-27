Here's The Best Independent Coffee Shop In Washington

If you ever get tired of visiting Starbucks or getting your cup of Joe from a fast food joint, there's always an independently-owned coffee shop waiting for you. While you can get some delicious coffee made by passionate baristas here, they also tend to be great gathering places for friends, co-workers, significant others, and more.

Since there are thousands of coffee shops in America, where can you find the best one near you? 24/7 Wall St. found the top independent coffee shop in every state.

According to the website, Elm Coffee Roasters Café is Washington state's best independent coffee shop! Here's why it was chosen:

"It’s no small feat to be the best coffee shop in a city as coffee-obsessed as Seattle, but Elm Coffee Roasters, going strong in Pioneer Square since it was founded by Brendan Mullally in 2013, has a fair claim to the title. Mullally partners with producers and importers from around the world to source the highest-quality green beans on earth and roasts them on-site. Brewed to order, the results are served with a smile in an inviting, high-ceilinged space. Offerings include Kenya Nyeri Gatugi AB (cranberry, baking spice, molasses), Colombia Adelino Urbano (apple raspberry, dulce de leche), and Guatemala Lazaro Costanza (lemon lime, stone fruit, caramel)."