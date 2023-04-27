iHeartLand On Roblox Transforms With Exciting All-New Features & Gameplay
By Taylor Fields
April 28, 2023
Exciting things are happening in iHeartLand: Music Tycoon on Roblox as the hotspot in the metaverse is transforming into iHeartLand: Radio Star Simulator, showcasing brand new features and gameplay.
In the new and improved iHeartLand on Roblox, you will still be able to experience incredible concerts from your favorite artists, and podcast events from the biggest names in entertainment, but prepare to go to the next level. Start off at State Farm Park where you'll spawn, and you'll see State Farm Neighborhood is now floating above iHeartLand on its own island — which you can get to via a portal from State Farm Park. Make sure to meet up with Jake from State Farm throughout iHeartLand to take on fun quests that level up your gameplay and help you earn rewards.
The House of NYX Professional Make-up has also been refreshed just in time for spring break — check out their water slide and fun new patio furniture. While you’re there, take on the obstacle course, “obby,” and beat the high score. Then go shopping at the UGC store located right next door.
You can also get your very own radio pet! These cute little friends are your companions as you explore iHeartLand on Roblox, and the more pets you have, the more successful you are! By completing quests and getting tokens, you'll be able to upgrade your pets to have more powers and abilities, and acquiring pets unlocks access to different areas throughout the game. And, when you bring your pets to the soundfields, they'll absorb the sound energy for you. You can also collect State Farm and NYX Professional Make-Up pets along the way.
See where you're at in the game by checking out the Listener Leaderboard, so you can find out how your station stacks up against everyone else as you watch your score climb by collecting sound energy to grow your station.
And with the new updates also comes the ability to upgrade your beat absorber and sound energy backpack in the gear shop, which will help you collect as much sound energy as you can.
Check out iHeartLand: Radio Star Simulator on Roblox now!