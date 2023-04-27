iHeartLand On Roblox Transforms With Exciting All-New Features & Gameplay

Exciting things are happening in iHeartLand: Music Tycoon on Roblox as the hotspot in the metaverse is transforming into iHeartLand: Radio Star Simulator , showcasing brand new features and gameplay.

In the new and improved iHeartLand on Roblox, you will still be able to experience incredible concerts from your favorite artists, and podcast events from the biggest names in entertainment, but prepare to go to the next level. Start off at State Farm Park where you'll spawn, and you'll see State Farm Neighborhood is now floating above iHeartLand on its own island — which you can get to via a portal from State Farm Park. Make sure to meet up with Jake from State Farm throughout iHeartLand to take on fun quests that level up your gameplay and help you earn rewards.