Intense Texas Hailstorm Leaves Cow Scrambling For Safety Near Swimming Pool
By Dani Medina
April 27, 2023
Parts of Texas were rocked by an intense hailstorm this week, leaving many searching for cover from gigantic hailstones. Among those running for cover was a cow spotted in a Dublin backyard in a video that's soooo Texas, you have to see it to believe it.
The video shot by Gary Clayton shows massive hailstones turning a backyard swimming pool into a "boiling cauldron," The Weather Channel reports. Behind the pool's screen enclosure, you can see a cow trotting by in an attempt to seek cover from the violent hailstorm. Thankfully, the steer was OK, CBS 21 News reports.
You can watch the video below:
Holy Hail! Gigantic hail rocked Dublin, Texas yesterday and sent this steer running for cover.. the good news is that the steer was okay. Video credit: Gary ClaytonPosted by Steve Knight CBS 21 News on Thursday, April 27, 2023
Check out photos and videos of massive hail reported all across Texas this week:
Major GORILLA hail core just east of Floydata, TX has shredded the windshield and wipers of the Dominator Fore. This is a particularly destructive storm! @accuweather #hail #storm pic.twitter.com/75mv2FlArr— Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) April 26, 2023
MASSIVE #hail was spotted near Waco, TX earlier this evening.— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) April 27, 2023
What's the largest hail you've ever seen before? #TXwx pic.twitter.com/F2t27vnj42
Marissa Davenport sent this hail stone from China Spring, TX!— Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) April 26, 2023
When safe please share your hail photos from Georgia, Florida & Texas. pic.twitter.com/heNpsBRkGz
Hail falling just north of Dripping Springs, TX. 7:47 PM #txwx pic.twitter.com/OcSVthGj5a— 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐬 ⛈️ (@AustinBurkeswx) April 27, 2023
Wind driven Tennis ball size hail near Mart, Tx 70+ mph pic.twitter.com/YaQppQwrY7— Erik Fox WX (@erikfox2000) April 27, 2023
Footage of the Baseball size hail that fell earlier in Gorman, TX. Watched it shatter multiple car windshields. #TXwx pic.twitter.com/ydXKTj5ij4— Aaron Rigsby (@AaronRigsbyOSC) April 27, 2023