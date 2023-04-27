Parts of Texas were rocked by an intense hailstorm this week, leaving many searching for cover from gigantic hailstones. Among those running for cover was a cow spotted in a Dublin backyard in a video that's soooo Texas, you have to see it to believe it.

The video shot by Gary Clayton shows massive hailstones turning a backyard swimming pool into a "boiling cauldron," The Weather Channel reports. Behind the pool's screen enclosure, you can see a cow trotting by in an attempt to seek cover from the violent hailstorm. Thankfully, the steer was OK, CBS 21 News reports.

You can watch the video below: