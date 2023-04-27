Iran Seizes Oil Tanker That Was Heading To The United States

The Iranian Navy has seized a U.S.-bound oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman. The U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet identified the vessel as the Marshall Islands-flagged Sweet Advantage and said it was seized in international waters.

While initial reports indicated that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy had captured the ship, the 5th Fleet said that a P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft confirmed that the Iranian Navy was responsible for boarding the Sweet Advantage.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency said the tanker was seized following a collision with an Iranian vessel in the Persian Gulf, causing several crew members to go missing. According to ABC News, there is no indication that the oil tanker collided with another ship, and it showed no signs of distress as it transited through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Iran's continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights in regional waters are a threat to maritime security and the global economy," the 5th fleet said in a statement. "In the past two years, Iran has unlawfully seized at least five commercial vessels sailing in the Middle East."