Man Falls Overboard From Cruise Ship Near Hawaii Hours After Woman Dies

A two-week cruise from Australia to Hawaii was beset by two tragedies on Tuesday (April 25). According to Australian news site 7News, a woman suffered a medical emergency and died on Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas just a few days before the ship was set to dock in Hawaii.

Then, a few hours later, a man fell overboard about 500 miles south of Kailua Kona, Big Island.

The cruise line said that the two incidents were not related.

The U.S. Coast Guard said that the Quantum of the Seas stayed in the area for about two hours while the crew searched the water for the man. Despite deploying six life rings, they were unable to find him.

The U.S. Coast Guard dispatched a C-130 Hercules to assist in the search, but after six hours, the helicopter had to return to Air Station Barbers Point to refuel. The Coast Guard said they would resume the search for the man at first light on Thursday.