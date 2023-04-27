Taprooms are a great way to sample craft brews, spend quality time with family and friends, and sample the creativity of local brewers crafting products with a focus on quality ingredients, made in small batches or otherwise representing whatever town they are brewed in.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, the writers at LoveFood searched around the country to find the best craft breweries around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state.

So which spot in Missouri is the best craft brewery in the state?

Casual Animal Brewing Co.

Not only can you grab a great drink at this cool warehouse-style pub in Kansas City, but you can even help out charities in the community. According to the brewery's website, $2 of every pint sold of their Local Motive beer goes to a non-profit that changes every couple months.

Casual Animal Brewing Co. is located at 1725 McGee Street in Kansas City.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"This hip, beautifully decorated brewery in the Crossroads neighborhood of Kansas City comes complete with plants, wall art, board games, free peanuts, and outdoor decking for when the sun shines. Casual Animal Brewing Co. has plenty of choice with fruity sour beers, amber ales, wheat ales, IPAs, and porters. There's also hard seltzer for anyone looking for an alternative to beer."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best craft breweries around the country.