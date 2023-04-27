Missouri is home to plenty of incredible restaurants serving up delicious, must-try dishes, but one popular spot was praised for serving up one of the best meals you can find in the country.

Searching through reviews featured on the TV show The Best Thing I Ever Ate, which sees chefs and foodies describe the tastiest dishes they have sampled, Mashed compiled a list of the best dish featured on the show for several states, including one served right here in the Show-Me State.

So which Missouri restaurant serves one of the best meals in the country?

Extra Virgin

This popular Kansas City eatery has some incredible and unique food, such as the duck tongue tacos. Extra Virgin is located at 1900 Main Street in Kansas City. Here's what Mashed had to say:

"... What is clear from the folks at The Best Thing I Ever Ate is that the duck tongue tacos at Extra Virgin are the best in town. ... Sure there's a little bit of shock value to it. But there's a reason why this entree was singled out as some of the best food around.

It's evident that duck tongue tacos were made with both French and Mexican cuisine in mind, and what results is a vibrant and delectable fusion. The people seem to agree, and one reviewer points to their evening at Extra Virgin as an elevated experience. Although they naturally had some reservations about the thought of tongue-based taco, all caution was thrown to the wind once they tasted how truly yummy this dish is. There's a little bit of trust that goes into this dish, but as the saying goes, fortune favors the bold."

