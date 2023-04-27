NFL Team Possibly Trading For No. 3 Pick; Has 'Eyes On A QB': Report

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly called the Arizona Cardinals about a potential trade for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and are focused on drafting a quarterback, ESPN's Dianna Russini reports.

Russini, who's reporting on the Titans for ESPN's 2023 NFL Draft coverage, said she spoke with general manager Ran Carthon and has heard speculation from around the league regarding the team's draft plans for Thursday (April 27) night.

“In fact, I spoke to some sources around the league, teams like the Arizona Cardinals, who have taken calls from the Tennessee Titans about, perhaps, trading up,” Russini said (h/t Sports Illustrated). “Now, the players they are going for, Carthon wouldn’t tell you what they are doing, but my sense is the Tennessee Titans have their eyes on a quarterback and they’re going to do everything they can to go get ‘em.”