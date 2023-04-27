NFL Team Possibly Trading For No. 3 Pick; Has 'Eyes On A QB': Report
By Jason Hall
April 27, 2023
The Tennessee Titans have reportedly called the Arizona Cardinals about a potential trade for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and are focused on drafting a quarterback, ESPN's Dianna Russini reports.
Russini, who's reporting on the Titans for ESPN's 2023 NFL Draft coverage, said she spoke with general manager Ran Carthon and has heard speculation from around the league regarding the team's draft plans for Thursday (April 27) night.
“In fact, I spoke to some sources around the league, teams like the Arizona Cardinals, who have taken calls from the Tennessee Titans about, perhaps, trading up,” Russini said (h/t Sports Illustrated). “Now, the players they are going for, Carthon wouldn’t tell you what they are doing, but my sense is the Tennessee Titans have their eyes on a quarterback and they’re going to do everything they can to go get ‘em.”
Would think the #Titans trading up to 3 would be for QB CJ Stroud if the Texans pass on him pic.twitter.com/i5K3Q70xHy— Wes on Broadway (@TitansStats) April 26, 2023
Russini later added that the Cardinals were "currently mulling trade offers from multiple teams interested in moving to No. 3 overall" Thursday morning, hours ahead of the first-round.
I’m told the Arizona Cardinals are currently mulling trade offers from multiple teams interested in moving to No. 3 overall.— Dianna Russini 🏈 (@diannaESPN) April 27, 2023
The Titans, who currently have the No. 11 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, would put themselves in better position to draft one of their top quarterback choices by trading up to the No. 3 overall spot. The Carolina Panthers are expected to take former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at No. 1 overall, while multiple reports indicate that the Houston Texans will take a defensive player at No. 2 overall, despite a need at the quarterback position.
The No. 3 spot would then allow the Titans to have their pick of the remaining top quarterback prospects, which includes former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was long projected as the alternate No. 1 prospect to Young, former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.
The first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft will air live on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET.