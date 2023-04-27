First Black Bear Sighting Of 2023 Confirmed In Southeast Arizona

The Arizona Game & Fish Department in Tucson received its first confirmed report of a black bear in Southeast Arizona for 2023!

Officials shared a video of the 2- to 3-year-old bear on social media, which was spotted foraging through garbage in the Oracle area. The bear is estimated to weigh about 150 pounds.

American black bears, the only species of bear still found in Arizona, are typically awake from spring through fall after hibernating from November through March, according to bearwise.org. Late spring through early summer is considered mating season for the black bear.

You can watch the video of the black bear below: