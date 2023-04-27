First Black Bear Sighting Of 2023 Confirmed In Southeast Arizona
By Dani Medina
April 27, 2023
The Arizona Game & Fish Department in Tucson received its first confirmed report of a black bear in Southeast Arizona for 2023!
Officials shared a video of the 2- to 3-year-old bear on social media, which was spotted foraging through garbage in the Oracle area. The bear is estimated to weigh about 150 pounds.
American black bears, the only species of bear still found in Arizona, are typically awake from spring through fall after hibernating from November through March, according to bearwise.org. Late spring through early summer is considered mating season for the black bear.
You can watch the video of the black bear below:
@azgfdTucson has received its first confirmed report for 2023 of a black bear in SE AZ. The age 2-3 bear, weighing 150 pounds, was foraging garbage in the Oracle area. Secure trash in camp & until pickup day at home. See #BearWise.org for more tips, report bears to 623-236-7201. pic.twitter.com/urP7MVN8Kg— AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) April 20, 2023
Black bears rarely become aggressive when encountered, according to bearwise.org, but here's what you should do if you encounter one:
- If you encounter a black bear in a building, by a dumpster or around the corner, do not corner it, leave doors open and don't lock it in a room
- If you encounter a black bear in your backyard, make loud noises to scare it away, remove potential attractants like trash or pet food and check for bears before letting your dog out
- If you encounter a black bear in the woods, stand still, don't approach and move away quietly in the opposite direction (feel free to take in the moment before you retreat)
- If you encounter a black bear that's aware of you, don't run. Instead, back away slowly in the opposite direction
Check out more information on black bears here
Report bear sightings to 623-236-7201