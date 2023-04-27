Ohio is home to plenty of incredible restaurants serving up delicious, must-try dishes, but one popular spot was praised for serving up one of the best meals you can find in the country.

Searching through reviews featured on the TV show The Best Thing I Ever Ate, which sees chefs and foodies describe the tastiest dishes they have sampled, Mashed compiled a list of the best dish featured on the show for several states, including one served right here in the Buckeye State.

So which Ohio restaurant serves one of the best meals in the country?

Seti's

This eatery has been serving up Polish Boys, an Cleveland classic, for more than 20 years. Seti's is located at 4242 Lorain Avenue in Cleveland. Here's what Mashed had to say:

"A Polish boy is prized by many an Ohioan as a local delicacy, according to This Is Cleveland. ... For those not from Cleveland, the dish features kielbasa, a sausage that is, you guessed it, Polish in origin. It's then topped with a hearty helping of coleslaw, a more than generous amount of fries, and what may be described by some as a terrifying amount of barbecue sauce. All of this is barely contained by one measly hot dog bun. When going out for a Polish boy, it's best to be brave and hungry.

According to The Best Thing I Ever Ate, among the many Ohio Polish boys, no one does it quite like Seti's. Unlike other places to eat on the list, this isn't a sit-down establishment but rather a beloved food truck. Really, there's no better way to indulge in this sandwich."

Check out Mashed's full report to see more of the best meals featured on The Best Thing I Ever Ate.