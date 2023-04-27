Pennsylvania's Best Candy Store

What is your favorite kind of candy? Do you prefer decadent chocolate and caramels, or something a bit more sweet like taffy ribbons, and licorice? Regardless of where your sweet tooth leads you, there is one Pennsylvania candy store that is known for serving the best candies! Being a "kid in a candy store" takes on a whole new meaning at this one-of-a-kind shop! The best candy store in the entire state features rows and rows of treats beyond your wildest dreams.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best candy store in Pennsylvania is Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop located in Pittsburgh. Taste of Home mentioned that this shop is known for its "$5 candy buffet."

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the best candy store in all of Pennsylvania:

"Go crazy at the “World Famous $5 Candy Buffet” at Grandpa Joe’s, where you can fill a box of mix-and-match goodies for just $5. Pro Tip: Stuff it with as many sweets as you want (there are over 100 to choose from) since you pay by the box, not by the pound."

For more information regarding the best candy stores across the country visit tasteofhome.com.