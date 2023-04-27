Popular Destination Named Colorado's Best Labor Day Weekend Getaway

Summer is just around the corner, meaning it's time to start making those Labor Day plans. This three-day weekend is typically seen as the end of the sunny season, and some people like to stick to destinations closer to home.

With that in mind, Reader's Digest found every state's best spot for a Labor Day weekend getaway. The website states, "While many may opt for mini-vacations close to home, others would choose beach house rentals or cabin rentals further afield for their weekend getaways. Check out these 50 amazing Labor Day weekend getaways in every state, ranging from wellness retreats to road trips, to end the season on just the right note."

Writers say Denver is Colorado's top Labor Day weekend destination! Here's why it was chosen:

"Checking out Colorado’s gorgeous outdoor mountain scenery is one of many great Labor Day getaways. In Denver, you get the best of both worlds: Enjoy some time in the city, then trek into the nearby Rocky Mountain foothills for hiking, mountain biking, or whitewater rafting. Book a stay at The Curtis, a Doubletree by Hilton located two blocks from the 16th Street mall, where the playful artwork will add a touch of fun to your last days of summer. Stay in one of its rooms with fun themes like 'Lucy & Desi,' 'Barbie,' and 'Video Games.' Colorado is also home to several mountain towns that look like they’re straight out of a storybook."