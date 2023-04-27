Popular Small Town Named Florida's Best Labor Day Weekend Getaway

Summer is just around the corner, meaning it's time to start making those Labor Day plans. This three-day weekend is typically seen as the end of the sunny season, and some people like to stick to destinations closer to home.

With that in mind, Reader's Digest found every state's best spot for a Labor Day weekend getaway. The website states, "While many may opt for mini-vacations close to home, others would choose beach house rentals or cabin rentals further afield for their weekend getaways. Check out these 50 amazing Labor Day weekend getaways in every state, ranging from wellness retreats to road trips, to end the season on just the right note."

Writers say Sanibel Island is Florida's top Labor Day weekend destination! Here's why it was chosen:

"For a quiet getaway, consider sleepy Sanibel Island on the Gulf of Mexico. Largely untouched by development, it doesn’t have any stoplights or buildings taller than a palm tree. While it’s known as one of the beaches with the best seashells in the world (though please leave those shells on the beach), it also boasts plenty of other outdoor activities, such as kayaking, exploring the Ding Darling Wildlife Refuge, and biking around the island and to its lighthouse. The oceanfront Sundial Beach Resort makes a great home base on the island, or visit South Seas Island Resort on nearby Captiva Island."