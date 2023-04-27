Prospect's Agent's Ties To Controversial Player 'Not A Factor': Texans GM

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio denied that quarterback prospect C.J. Stroud's agent David Mulugheta's ties to Deshaun Watson are "not a factor at all" in whether the team will select Stroud in the first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft Thursday (April 27) night, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Watson spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Texans before being traded to the Cleveland Browns last offseason amid controversy. The former Clemson standout expressed his interest in being traded prior to being named in lawsuits in which 30 women accused him of being sexually inappropriate during massage therapy sessions in the Houston area during his tenure with the franchise.