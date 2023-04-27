Rock Throwing Suspects Went Back To Fatal Crash To Take Photo As A Memento

Authorities in Colorado released disturbing new details about the three suspects accused of throwing rocks at cars, leaving one person dead and two others with minor injuries. Joseph Koenig, Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik, and Zachary Kwak, all 18, are facing charges of first-degree murder with extreme indifference.

After being arrested, Kwak spoke with investigators and provided details about what happened. He said that after they threw a rock at Alexa Bartell's car, they looked back and saw that she had crashed.

They turned around, and Kwak told police that he took a photo on his cell phone because "he thought (Koenig) or (Karol-Chik) would want it as a memento."

However, Karol-Chik told police that it was Kwak who asked to stop so he could take a photo of the wreck.

They did not call 911, and Bartell was later discovered by a friend who was on the phone with her when the rock struck her car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The trio then returned home and vowed never to talk about the incident again. However, after the story made national headlines, the group met up the next day to get their stories straight.

Investigators do not know who threw the rock that caused Bartell's death. Koenig has refused to cooperate with the investigation, and Karol-Chik claimed Kwak threw the landscaping rock. However, Kwak claims he did not throw the stone at Bartell's vehicle.

Officials said that Koenig and Karol-Chik have been allegedly throwing rocks at cars since February.

The three teens are expected to face additional charges as the investigation continues.