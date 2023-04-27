Soulja Boy Ordered To Pay $235,900 After Assault & Kidnapping Case

By Tony M. Centeno

April 27, 2023

Soulja Boy
Photo: Getty Images

A jury has decided that Soulja Boy needs to cough up some serious dough after his ex-girlfriend sued him for abuse and kidnapping.

On Wednesday, April 26, Rolling Stone confirmed the "She Make It Clap" rapper will have to pay $235,900 to his former lover Kayla Myers. A jury agreed that Soulja Boy, born DeAndre Way, will be forced to pay $1,800 for “mental health expenses” and $234,100 for “physical and mental pain and suffering.” Myers sued Way over a 2019 incident in which the artist allegedly threatened her life and hit her with a gun.

“Way held the gun to Ms. Myers’ head and told her she was going to die that night and she would not make it home,” the lawsuit read. “Way next instructed his assistant to take her in the garage and tie her up with duct tape.”

When she filed her lawsuit in 2020, Myers claimed the artist shouted obscenities at her before he allegedly "kicked her, stomped on her stomach and bashed her head with a large gun.” She also said she was forced to shower in front of Way and his assistant, who's also named in the lawsuit, and claimed she was "wrapped in an extension cord."

She also provided DM's Way allegedly sent her and photos of her alleged injuries including three fractured ribs. The jury determined the rapper was involved in "malice, oppression or fraud."

This wasn't the only legal issue Soulja Boy has been dealing with lately. Last month, he was one of several celebrities who was charged by the Securities and Exchange Comission for promoting cryptocurrencies without disclosing that he was being paid to do so.

