“Way held the gun to Ms. Myers’ head and told her she was going to die that night and she would not make it home,” the lawsuit read. “Way next instructed his assistant to take her in the garage and tie her up with duct tape.”



When she filed her lawsuit in 2020, Myers claimed the artist shouted obscenities at her before he allegedly "kicked her, stomped on her stomach and bashed her head with a large gun.” She also said she was forced to shower in front of Way and his assistant, who's also named in the lawsuit, and claimed she was "wrapped in an extension cord."



She also provided DM's Way allegedly sent her and photos of her alleged injuries including three fractured ribs. The jury determined the rapper was involved in "malice, oppression or fraud."



This wasn't the only legal issue Soulja Boy has been dealing with lately. Last month, he was one of several celebrities who was charged by the Securities and Exchange Comission for promoting cryptocurrencies without disclosing that he was being paid to do so.