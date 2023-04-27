South Carolina is home to plenty of incredible restaurants serving up delicious, must-try dishes, but one popular spot was praised for serving up one of the best meals you can find in the country.

Searching through reviews featured on the TV show The Best Thing I Ever Ate, which sees chefs and foodies describe the tastiest dishes they have sampled, Mashed compiled a list of the best dish featured on the show for several states, including one served right here in the Palmetto State.

So which South Carolina restaurant serves one of the best meals in the country?

Duke's Bar-B-Que

Given the Carolinas' place in the barbecue lexicon, it's no surprise that one of the state's best meals is BBQ, specifically the pork hash at Duke's Bar-B-Que.

Duke's Bar-B-Que is located at 1298 Whitman Street SE in Orangeburg.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"It makes sense that the foodie sleuths over at The Best Thing I Ever Ate would dig deep into the Palmetto State for some of the best barbecue around. Their searching led them to Duke's Bar-B-Que in Orangeburg, South Carolina. It's not the flashiest of places. But where the restaurant does go hard is in its food, including pork has that the show labeled as the best around.

For those unfamiliar with the dish, it makes sense to look at the etymology. Has comes from the French word hacher, which means to chop up. Hashed browns, for example, are a form of hash. Pork hash is thus a sort of chopped pork complete with fat and fixings. Per Destination BBQ, the chopped meat is often stewed with potatoes and barbecue sauce and served over rice."

