'Stuff They Don't Want You To Know' Debunks Flat Earth Theories

The guys of "Stuff They Don't Want You To Know," Ben Bowlin, Matt Frederick, and Noel Brown, celebrated Earth Day this year by taking a closer look at the Earth — in particular, it's shape! In a special episode of the podcast, the trio, along with "True Romance" podcast host Carolina Barlow, sat down to take on Flat Earth theories to debunk them while taking over iHearLand in Fortnite and on Roblox.

One of the theories they talked about is the idea that NASA is only pretending to be a space exploration initiative, and is actually an organization dedicated to not telling people the Earth is flat. Carolina chimed in, saying, "I really think NASA is too busy hiding extraterrestrial real life than the flat earth problem. They're keeping bigger secrets locked down." The guys added, "The question that always comes up for me when this point is raised is, to what end are they keeping this from us, right? What does this accomplish? What this accomplish for NASA, for those in power, for literally anybody?"

Then, the point of flying and flight duration was also brought up, as Carolina explained, "I really think it can all go down to timing while flying. So, if you're flying from Japan to say California, if the Earth was flat, this would change things dramatically."