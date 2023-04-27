Teen 'Intentionally' Ran Over Man While Playing Song About Murder: Cops

Authorities in Minnesota have charged a 16-year-old with murder for allegedly running over an elderly man in a stolen car. The Stearns County Attorney’s Office said that Israel Muyaya Madimba told investigators that he stole a vehicle from the YMCA in St. Cloud after finding the keys in a locker.

Madimba then said he saw a 70-year-old man, identified as Norbert John Olmscheid, walking on the sidewalk and decided to run him over. He slowly drove up behind Olmscheid and then quickly accelerated, striking him with the car.

Olmscheid was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Madimba fled the scene but was taken into custody a short while later.

Prosecutors said that Madimba was listening to a song about murder when he ran over the man. The title of the song was not mentioned in the criminal complaint filed with the court. Madimba did not say why he decided to run over Olmscheid.

Madimba was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder (premeditated) and second-degree murder (intentional). If convicted of first-degree murder, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. He is being held on a $2 million unconditional bond or a $1 million conditional bond.