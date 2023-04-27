The Best Place To Picnic In Illinois

Summer is just around the corner, and what better way to spend a day in the sun than by setting out a blanket and enjoying delicious food and drink with your favorite people. Picnics are perfect for a date night, an afternoon in nature with friends, or even time spent alone with a good book! Regardless of how you choose to picnic, there is one spot in Illinois that is known for being a particularly beautiful picnic spot.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best place to have a picnic in all of Illinois is at LaSalle Canyon at Starved Rock State Park. Taste of Home listed this location as the perfect place to have a picnic because of its amazing waterfall views.

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the best place to have a picnic in Illinois:

"Waterfalls aren’t only reserved for tropical destinations. At Starved Rock State Park you’ll find multiple cascades right in the Midwest. The hike to LaSalle Canyon is about two miles from the visitor’s center, but the unique opportunity to picnic behind a waterfall is worth the trek."

For a continued list of the best picnic spots across the country visit tasteofhome.com.