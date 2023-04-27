The Best Place To Picnic In Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye

April 27, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Summer is just around the corner, and what better way to spend a day in the sun than by setting out a blanket and enjoying delicious food and drink with your favorite people. Picnics are perfect for a date night, an afternoon in nature with friends, or even time spent alone with a good book! Regardless of how you choose to picnic, there is one spot in Minnesota that is known for being a particularly beautiful picnic spot.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best place to have a picnic in all of Minnesota is at Minnehaha Park in Minneapolis. Taste of Home listed this location as the perfect place to have a picnic because of its beautiful views.

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the best place to have a picnic in Minnesota:

"A 53-foot waterfall, river vistas, limestone bluffs, disc golf and bike rental– Minnehaha Park has it all! You’ll find loads of enviable spots for your finger foods, but anywhere with a view of the falls can’t be beat. And don’t forget your four-legged friends. Minnehaha has a dog park, too."

For a continued list of the best picnic spots across the country visit tasteofhome.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.