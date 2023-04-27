The Best Place To Picnic In Minnesota

Summer is just around the corner, and what better way to spend a day in the sun than by setting out a blanket and enjoying delicious food and drink with your favorite people. Picnics are perfect for a date night, an afternoon in nature with friends, or even time spent alone with a good book! Regardless of how you choose to picnic, there is one spot in Minnesota that is known for being a particularly beautiful picnic spot.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best place to have a picnic in all of Minnesota is at Minnehaha Park in Minneapolis. Taste of Home listed this location as the perfect place to have a picnic because of its beautiful views.

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the best place to have a picnic in Minnesota:

"A 53-foot waterfall, river vistas, limestone bluffs, disc golf and bike rental– Minnehaha Park has it all! You’ll find loads of enviable spots for your finger foods, but anywhere with a view of the falls can’t be beat. And don’t forget your four-legged friends. Minnehaha has a dog park, too."

For a continued list of the best picnic spots across the country visit tasteofhome.com.