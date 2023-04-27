The Best Place To Picnic In Nebraska

By Logan DeLoye

April 27, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Summer is just around the corner, and what better way to spend a day in the sun than by setting out a blanket and enjoying delicious food and drink with your favorite people. Picnics are perfect for a date night, an afternoon in nature with friends, or even time spent alone with a good book! Regardless of how you choose to picnic, there is one spot in Nebraska that is known for being a particularly beautiful picnic spot.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best place to have a picnic in all of Nebraska is at the Sunken Gardens in Lincoln. Taste of Home listed this location as the perfect place to have a picnic because of the fact that it is not only very beautiful, but free!

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the best place to have a picnic in Nebraska:

"Admire the tulips as you feed your own lips at Sunken Gardens, a botanical wonderland that’s free and open to the public. Each year, garden artists come up with a new floral scheme that incorporates 30,000 different annuals."

For a continued list of the best picnic spots across the country visit tasteofhome.com.

