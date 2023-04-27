They say that if walls could talk, some of America's oldest restaurants would have some incredible stories to tell. Some of these restaurants have been around for decades, maybe even longer than you've been alive. They've become more than just a place to grab a bite — they're an integral part of every state's own history. That's why LoveFood compiled a list of the most historic restaurant in every state.

"New restaurants, trends and flash-in-the-pan food fads are all well and good, but when a restaurant has been around for a hundred years or so it suggests something special. These restaurants are some of America’s oldest and most historic – timeless classics that have hosted generations of diners and are still making an impact on dining scenes today," the food site said about its list. "From saloons with a colorful past to characterful inns steeped in tradition, eating at these historic spots is like stepping back in time."

In Kentucky, the most historic restaurant is Old Talbott Tavern in Bardstown. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

Built in 1779, the Old Talbott Tavern is said to be the oldest western stagecoach stop in the US. Not surprising, then, that it's provided food, drink and shelter to some famous (and infamous) faces over the years. General George Rodgers Clark used the tavern as a base during the American Revolutionary War, King Louis Philippe supposedly stayed here while in exile, Jesse James reportedly left bullet holes in a bedroom, and Bishop Alexander Walters was born here. Today, horses have been swapped for cars out on the road but wholesome, filling fare is still firmly on the menu.

Check out the full report.