They say that if walls could talk, some of America's oldest restaurants would have some incredible stories to tell. Some of these restaurants have been around for decades, maybe even longer than you've been alive. They've become more than just a place to grab a bite — they're an integral part of every state's own history. That's why LoveFood compiled a list of the most historic restaurant in every state.

"New restaurants, trends and flash-in-the-pan food fads are all well and good, but when a restaurant has been around for a hundred years or so it suggests something special. These restaurants are some of America’s oldest and most historic – timeless classics that have hosted generations of diners and are still making an impact on dining scenes today," the food site said about its list. "From saloons with a colorful past to characterful inns steeped in tradition, eating at these historic spots is like stepping back in time."

In Texas, the most historic restaurant is Black's Barbecue in Lockhart. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

There is no food more legendary in Texas than barbecue and there’s no barbecue joint more legendary than Black’s. The original Black’s Barbecue has been in Lockhart since 1932 and is run by pitmaster Kent Black, founder Edgar Black’s grandson. The current pit at the Lockhart location was built in 1949 and can smoke up to 500 pounds (227kg) of meat at a time. This is traditional Texas barbecue, with hunks of oak-smoked brisket and ribs cooked low and slow, and served up on trays lined with butcher paper.

Check out the full report.