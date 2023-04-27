Tiny Town Named Washington's Best Labor Day Weekend Getaway

Summer is just around the corner, meaning it's time to start making those Labor Day plans. This three-day weekend is typically seen as the end of the sunny season, and some people like to stick to destinations closer to home.

With that in mind, Reader's Digest found every state's best spot for a Labor Day weekend getaway. The website states, "While many may opt for mini-vacations close to home, others would choose beach house rentals or cabin rentals further afield for their weekend getaways. Check out these 50 amazing Labor Day weekend getaways in every state, ranging from wellness retreats to road trips, to end the season on just the right note."

Writers say Cle Elum is Washington state's top Labor Day weekend destination! Here's why it was chosen:

"While the summer crowds are gone from Cle Elum’s Suncadia Resort, the property is still buzzing with activity. With an average temperature in the mid-70s, the weather is just right for outdoor fun like beer and bike tours, kayaking, horseback riding, hiking, and fly-fishing. You can also get in one last splash at the Nelson Farm Pool, which has a lazy river, splash pad, and whirlpool."