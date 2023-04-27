Train Derails In Wisconsin, Sending Several Cars Into The Mississippi River

A train derailed in Wisconsin on Thursday (April 27), sending several boxcars into the Mississippi River. The derailment occurred near the Lansing Bridge, which crosses the river near the border between Wisconsin and Iowa. The bridge was closed down at the time due to flooding.

BNSF Railway said that two of the three locomotives derailed along with several cars. The company said that the train was carrying "freight of all kinds."

The rail company added that all crew members have been accounted for, and just one person required medical attention.

U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden from Wisconsin, who sits on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, issued a statement about the derailment.

"My staff was just made aware of a train derailment in our District south of the Lansing Bridge in Ferryville," his office tweeted. "We have begun to coordinate with BNSF, FEMA, Wisconsin Emergency Management, the state and national Departments of Transportation, Crawford County officials, and Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-2), whose District may also be impacted, to get answers on what occurred," he said.

Several roads in the area have been closed down, but officials have not ordered any nearby residents to evacuate.

This is a breaking story.....