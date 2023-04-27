WATCH: 'Extremely Rare' Ghost Whale Spotted Off California Coast

An "extremely rare" white killer whale was spotted by a whale watching tour of school children on Sunday morning near Catalina Island. According to SF Gate, this unique creature is no stranger to local researchers. Referred to as "Frosty," the apperance of the small killer whale was first recorded in 2019 by a Monterey Bay whale watching group. Since then, Frosty has caused quite the commotion every time he/she appears with their pod. Newport Landing and Davey’s Locker Whale Watching programs manager Jessica Roame explained how boat passengers reacted when they saw the strangely-pigmented whale for the first time.

“We had a captain and a crew member up in the wheelhouse just scanning the water with their binoculars for any sign of these whales for about an hour. All of a sudden, the passengers just started screaming.” Pacific Offshore Expeditions were able to capture video of Frosty and shared this footage to Instagram.