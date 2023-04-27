Woman Causes Chaos At Phoenix Airport Over Apple Juice Dispute With TSA

A woman is now behind bars after an alleged altercation with TSA officers at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport earlier this week.

The Arkansas resident, identified as 19-year-old Makiah Cherae Coleman, allegedly attacked and injured three TSA officers during a security screening, FOX 10 reports. Two of the officers were taken to a local hospital for their injuries and were later released. After the incident, Checkpoint D was forced to shut down for the time being.

It all went down shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday in Terminal 4. Coleman reportedly grew angry after her apple juice was taken away from her while going through security. As we all know, you can't fly with liquids over 3.4 ounces. Court documents said "(Coleman) was ranting and raving about the apple juice and walks around the barrier and attempts to grab the bin containing her items being screened from the TSA agent." The woman is accused of climbing a table, striking a TSA officer on the head and ripping his shirt. She even wrestled her way out of being restrained and punched another TSA officer and pulled on her ponytail. Coleman also allegedly bit another officer who tried to stop her.

"Unfortunately, this situation not only resulted in three of our TSA officers being injured, but inconvenienced approximately 450 travelers who had to be redirected to a nearby checkpoint for security screening due to the actions of this traveler," TSA said in a statement.

Coleman is facing charges including aggravated assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct. "Threats, verbal abuse or physical violence of any kind against our employees is not tolerated and will result in criminal penalties and fines of up to $13,910," TSA states.