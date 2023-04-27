Your Horoscope For The Week Of April 30

Horoscopes for the week of April 30

Aries (March 31-April 19): This week, Aries, you may find yourself feeling frustrated with the people around you. Just remember, it's not their fault they don't understand your brilliance - after all, not everyone can be a fire-breathing dragon.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): This week, Taurus, the stars predict that you may receive a surprise gift from a loved one. Just be prepared — it might be another set of novelty socks.

Gemini (May 21-June 21): Gemini, this week you may feel like your life is a rollercoaster ride - full of ups and downs and twists and turns. Just remember, it's okay to scream if you need to.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): This week, Cancer, the stars predict that you may encounter some unexpected surprises. Just remember, not all surprises are good - like finding out your favorite snack is suddenly discontinued.

Leo (July 23-August 22): This week, Leo, the stars predict that you may encounter some unexpected drama. Just remember, sometimes it's better to watch from the sidelines than to get caught up in the chaos.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Virgo, you may feel like you're in a bit of a funk this week. But don't worry - even the most organized people have days where they can't find their keys.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Libra, this week you may feel like you're stuck in a never-ending game of "he loves me, he loves me not." Just remember, sometimes the answer is to just buy yourself some flowers.

Scorpio (October 24-November 21): This week, Scorpio, you may find yourself feeling a little bit intense. Just remember, it's okay to take a break from the drama - like taking a yoga class or binge-watching a show.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): This week, Sagittarius, you may find yourself feeling a little bit restless. Just remember, it's okay to take a day off and do absolutely nothing - like binge-eating pizza and watching cat videos on YouTube.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): This week, Capricorn, the stars predict that you may encounter some unexpected challenges. Just remember, challenges can be opportunities in disguise - like accidentally wearing mismatched shoes and turning it into a fashion statement.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18): Aquarius, this week you may feel like you're ready to change the world. Just remember, sometimes changing your bedsheets can feel just as satisfying.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): This week, Pisces, the stars predict that you may encounter some unexpected romance. Just remember, romance can be tricky - like accidentally sending a text meant for your crush to your mom.