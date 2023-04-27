Your Horoscope For The Week Of April 30
By Astrid Knight
April 27, 2023
How did last week treat you? Here's a look at the celebrity birthdays and weekly horoscope:
Celebrity birthdays this week
April 30
- Travis Scott turns 32
- Lil TJAY turns 22
- Ana de Armas turns 35
- Gal Gadot turns 38
- Dianna Agron turns 37
- Kirsten Dunst turns 41
- Drew Seeley turns 41
May 1
- Charli D'Amelio turns 19
- Gianna Bryant
- YNW Melly turns 24
- Tim McGraw turns 56
- James Murray turns 47
- Victoria Monet turns 34
May 2
- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson turns 51
- David Beckham turns 48
- Princess Charlotte turns 8
- Lily Allen turns 38
- Donatella Versace turns 68
- Farruko turns 32
- Zach Sang turns 30
- Christine Baranski turns 71
May 3
- Desiigner turn 26
- Eric Church turns 46
- Frankie Valli turns 89
May 4
- Noah Beck turns 22
- Audrey Hepburn
- Rex Orange County turns 25
- Lance Bass turns 44
- RaeLynn turns 29
- Will Arnett turns 53
- X Æ A-Xii Musk turns 3
- Chris Tomlin turns 51
- Randy Travis turns 64
May 5
- Chris Brown turns 34
- Adele turns 35
- Henry Cavill turns 40
- Vanessa Bryant turns 41
- Danielle Fishel turns 42
- Hank Green turns 43
May 6
- George Clooney turns 62
- Meek Mill turns 36
- Bob Seger turns 78
Horoscopes for the week of April 30
Aries (March 31-April 19): This week, Aries, you may find yourself feeling frustrated with the people around you. Just remember, it's not their fault they don't understand your brilliance - after all, not everyone can be a fire-breathing dragon.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): This week, Taurus, the stars predict that you may receive a surprise gift from a loved one. Just be prepared — it might be another set of novelty socks.
Gemini (May 21-June 21): Gemini, this week you may feel like your life is a rollercoaster ride - full of ups and downs and twists and turns. Just remember, it's okay to scream if you need to.
Cancer (June 22-July 22): This week, Cancer, the stars predict that you may encounter some unexpected surprises. Just remember, not all surprises are good - like finding out your favorite snack is suddenly discontinued.
Leo (July 23-August 22): This week, Leo, the stars predict that you may encounter some unexpected drama. Just remember, sometimes it's better to watch from the sidelines than to get caught up in the chaos.
Virgo (August 23-September 22): Virgo, you may feel like you're in a bit of a funk this week. But don't worry - even the most organized people have days where they can't find their keys.
Libra (September 23-October 23): Libra, this week you may feel like you're stuck in a never-ending game of "he loves me, he loves me not." Just remember, sometimes the answer is to just buy yourself some flowers.
Scorpio (October 24-November 21): This week, Scorpio, you may find yourself feeling a little bit intense. Just remember, it's okay to take a break from the drama - like taking a yoga class or binge-watching a show.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): This week, Sagittarius, you may find yourself feeling a little bit restless. Just remember, it's okay to take a day off and do absolutely nothing - like binge-eating pizza and watching cat videos on YouTube.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19): This week, Capricorn, the stars predict that you may encounter some unexpected challenges. Just remember, challenges can be opportunities in disguise - like accidentally wearing mismatched shoes and turning it into a fashion statement.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18): Aquarius, this week you may feel like you're ready to change the world. Just remember, sometimes changing your bedsheets can feel just as satisfying.
Pisces (February 19-March 20): This week, Pisces, the stars predict that you may encounter some unexpected romance. Just remember, romance can be tricky - like accidentally sending a text meant for your crush to your mom.