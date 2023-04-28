Florida Restaurant Serves One Of The 'Absolute Best Burgers' In The U.S.

A Florida restaurant is getting the spotlight thanks to its iconic, over-the-top burger. Mashed recently released a list of the 15 "absolute best" burgers in America. The website states, "To inspire your next craving, we've rounded up a cross-country lineup of rockin' burgers from coast to coast that is sure to make your tummy rumble. So loosen those belt loops and dig into the absolute best burgers in the U.S."

According to the website, the Cheesy Todd burger from Datz is one of the most mouth-watering burgers you can get in the country. Here's why it was chosen:

"In our experience, buns can make or break a burger. But who needs ciabatta or brioche when you can use macaroni and cheese? That's what Tampa, Florida eatery Datz did when they constructed The Cheesy Todd, a mouthwatering cheeseburger gaining recognition on 'Good Morning America' and a fan following soon after.

"It turns the cheeseburger on its head using two deep-fried discs of mac and cheese (flecked with bacon and jalapeno, we might add) in lieu of the bread. Nestled between the two 'buns' are a juicy beef patty with American cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tart pickles, which compliments the crunch and gooeyness of the cheesy pasta. Yelp reviewers who've tried it first-hand called the burger 'freaking amazing' and 'to die for.'"