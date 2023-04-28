Big cities hold a plethora of incredible restaurants, but sometimes the best dining establishments can be found in small towns hidden away from the crowds and long-wait times that come with a major metropolitan area.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood looked for the most adorable small-town restaurants around the U.S., compiling a list of the best spot in each state. According to the site, the best restaurants range from country pubs to riverside bistros that are "perfect for when you need to get away from it all."

So which Georgia restaurant is the best small-town eatery in the state?

Muller's Famous Fried Cheese Cafe

The small town of Helen is like a miniature Bavarian hideaway in the heart of the South and has the restaurants to prove it, including Muller's Famous Fried Cheese Cafe, which serves German and Czech dishes sure to impress. Muller's Famous Fried Cheese Cafe is located at 60 Chattahoochee Strasse in Helen.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"There are plenty of charming Bavarian-style restaurants in the town of Helen, Georgia, but Muller's Famous Fried Cheese Cafe is one of a kind. Family-owned and run by chef Zdenek Muller, the café serves German and Czech specialties such as schnitzel (breaded, fried meat), bratwurst (German sausages), bread dumplings, and strudel, plus a range of fried cheese dishes. The French brie, stuffed with ham and fried, is said to be absolutely mouth-watering."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best small-town restaurants around the country.