There is no shortage of fun things to do around Georgia, from electric city nightlife to established museums and venues to must-visit beaches, but plenty of interesting and intriguing attractions continue to open every year and make the state even more exciting.

LoveExploring looked at the attractions that have opened (or will open soon) around the U.S. recently, compiling a list of the best new spot to open in each state. According to the site, the newest exciting attractions including everything from nature trails to amusement parks to museums.

So what is Georgia's best new attraction?

The Passport Springs and Spa

The Passport Springs and Spa, set to open in Atlanta next year, was named Georgia's best new attraction. Given the sheer size and plans for this resort, it's sure to be a good time, especially since it will have features that aim to transport you around the world without ever stepping foot off the property.