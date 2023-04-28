Here's The Best Small-Town Restaurant In Colorado

When you step away from the big city and visit small towns, you're bound to find some wonderful places to visit, including restaurants. Often cozier and with more relaxed vibes, these spots will offer a fascinating experience you won't get anywhere else. Future customers can look forward to simple decor, tight-knit gatherings, and of course, exceptional food.

For those curious about those under-the-radar eateries, LoveFood found every state's best small-town restaurant. The list ranges "from country pubs to riverside bistros – perfect for when you need to get away from it all."

According to writers, High Mountain Pies is the top pick for Colorado! Here's why it was chosen:

"High Mountain Pies in Leadville offers everything from salads and specialty subs to baked chicken wings and ribs – but its pizzas are the real stars of the show. The bestseller is the Crocodile with a barbecue-sauce base, mozzarella, shrimp, jalapeños, bacon, and cream cheese. The cute diner has plenty of outdoor seating with stunning views of the mountains too."