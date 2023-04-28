Here's The Best Small-Town Restaurant In Florida

When you step away from the big city and visit small towns, you're bound to find some wonderful places to visit, including restaurants. Often cozier and with more relaxed vibes, these spots will offer a fascinating experience you won't get anywhere else. Future customers can look forward to simple decor, tight-knit gatherings, and of course, exceptional food.

For those curious about those under-the-radar eateries, LoveFood found every state's best small-town restaurant. The list ranges "from country pubs to riverside bistros – perfect for when you need to get away from it all."

According to writers, Gaufre's & Goods is the top pick for Florida! Here's why it was chosen:

"It would be easy to walk right past Gaufre’s & Goods in St. Augustine. The tucked-away Polish and Greek café keeps its decor simple, but the food is exceptional. The spot has an eclectic menu that includes spinach and feta pie, potato and cheese pierogis (dumplings), borscht (beetroot soup), and stuffed cabbage, which customers love."