Hollywood Undead Release Latest Music Video Featuring Jelly Roll

Hollywood Undead just released the music video for their latest single "House Of Mirrors" featuring Jelly Roll, and you're not going to want to miss this! According to Bring The Noise UK, the single stands out as an extra track on the band's eighth studio album, Hotel Kalifornia. The "Hear Me Now" artists explained that the song is a clever take on accepting your reflection for everything that it is.

“House of Mirrors is a song of self reflection and redemption. No matter how far you run you can’t escape the person staring back at you in the mirror. One day we all have to face ourselves… and hopefully we can look back and not have to look away at what we see.” Jelly Roll told Bring The Noise UK how amazing it was to collaborate with Hollywood Undead.