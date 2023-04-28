Hollywood Undead Release Latest Music Video Featuring Jelly Roll

By Logan DeLoye

April 28, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Hollywood Undead just released the music video for their latest single "House Of Mirrors" featuring Jelly Roll, and you're not going to want to miss this! According to Bring The Noise UK, the single stands out as an extra track on the band's eighth studio album, Hotel Kalifornia. The "Hear Me Now" artists explained that the song is a clever take on accepting your reflection for everything that it is.

“House of Mirrors is a song of self reflection and redemption. No matter how far you run you can’t escape the person staring back at you in the mirror. One day we all have to face ourselves… and hopefully we can look back and not have to look away at what we see.” Jelly Roll told Bring The Noise UK how amazing it was to collaborate with Hollywood Undead.

“I’ve been a fan of Hollywood Undead for a long time — it was surreal to get to work with them. Everything just clicked in the studio that day the record is a perfect representation of where we all we're at that point in our lives.” Hotel Kalifornia is set to be released on April 28th, but you will not be able to hear "House Of Mirrors" unless you purchase the vinyl deluxe edition that features 5 bonus songs!

