Illinois Restaurant Serves The Best Burger In The Entire State

Few foods are more popular in the United States than a classic hamburger. This dish is served at restaurants across the country, each with their own unique spin on the simple American delicacy. Wether you prefer to sit down and enjoy your burger all dressed up with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, sauce, and a side of fries, or order a plain burger to go, there is one Illinois restaurant that serves the best burger around!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best burger in all of Illinois can be found at Au Cheval located in Chicago. Mashed recommended that first-time customers try the Double Cheeseburger.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the restaurant that serves the best burger in Illinois:

"Is Au Cheval the place to go for the best burger in Illinois? Yes, there's no doubt about it. The better question is whether Au Cheval has the best burger in the United States. Some believe they do. While this restaurant is definitely fancy, there's nothing posh about their Double Cheeseburger. There are no gimmicks at play. What makes this burger special is it's spectacularly high quality — from bun to meat and everything in between. Be warned that the wait at Au Cheval can sometimes be measured in hours, not minutes. But it's worth it."

