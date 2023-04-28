Kari Faux Will Feature Posthumous Verse From Gangsta Boo On Her New Album

"This album is so special to me bc it has allowed me to connect and collaborate with some of my influences and that s**t is priceless," Faux tweeted right before she dropped "Make A Wish."



"After years of subjecting myself to 'industry standards' and becoming completely depressed by them, I decided to go home, which was completely grounding," Faux elaborated further. "This album is my best work yet and it's an homage to the loved ones I've lost, Southern rap and my ability to alchemize pain that would break some people. My friend and collaborator, TheMIND, convinced me to go to Chicago and work with him and Phoelix. Phoelix and I ultimately fell in love over the course of making this album and that love is in every fiber of this album.”



Faux is the latest artist to pay homage to the late Gangsta Boo. Prior to her death, Latto released the Memphis rapper's final collaboration with GloRilla "FTCU." After Boo passed, Latto took to social media to honor her. Back in March, Gangsta Boo's estate announced her posthumous album will make its debut later this year.



Kari Faux's new album is set to drop on May 26. It will arrive just in time for her upcoming string of shows in which she will support Big Boi and perform at several music festivals including her hometown event Format Festival. In case you haven't already, listen to her latest single "Make A Wish" and see the entire tracklist below.