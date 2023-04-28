Man Arrested For Threatening To Kill Sergeant, Pulling A Knife On Officers

A 29-year-old man from Connecticut after he allegedly threatened to kill a police sergeant and then pulled a knife on officers when they tried to take him into custody.

The Connecticut State Police said that 29-year-old Raymond Lapinski walked up to an officer who was in civilian clothing in Hartford and asked if he was a cop. When the officer said that he was a police officer, Lapinski told him that he "kills cops."

Lapinski then started cursing out the officer and made threats to kill him. As the officer tried to approach Lapinski, he jumped into a car and sped away.

"The Honda then came to a stop a short distance away, where the unidentified male leaned out the vehicle's window, displayed an obscene hand gesture, and yelled profanities at the Sergeant before continuing westbound on Asylum Street," the state police said.

After Lapinski left, officials learned he had two active warrants for his arrest. They filed another warrant for his arrest and located him walking down the street the next day. As officers approached, he pulled out a knife, causing them to draw their guns.

He then dropped the knife and was taken into custody. He was charged with two counts of assault of a public safety officer, criminal attempt to commit assault first-degree, interfering with an officer, carrying a dangerous weapon, threatening in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, reckless driving, and disobeying the signal of an officer/attempting to elude or escape an officer.