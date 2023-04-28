Man Fatally Shot By Neighbor While Using Leaf Blower In His Own Yard

An argument between two neighbors in Antioch, Illinois, left a 59-year-old man dead. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said that William Martys was using a leaf blower to clear his lawn on April 12 when his 79-year-old neighbor Ettore Lacchei got upset and came outside to confront him.

The two argued, and Lacchei allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Martys in the head.

Employees of Martys' construction company found him unresponsive in the driveway shortly after the shooting and called 911. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators recovered a firearm near Lacchei's property and learned that the two neighbors had a history of problems. Neighbor JR McCarty told WLS that Lacchei previously pulled a gun on Martys.

Following a two-week investigation, Lacchei was taken into custody at his home and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Officials said that he had sold his home and was planning to leave the country.

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of William Martys, who was senselessly murdered," said Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg. "The members of the sheriff's office are relentless when it comes to seeking justice for victims. The members of our Criminal Investigations Division have been working around the clock to bring Mr. Martys' murderer to justice, and I am happy Mr. Martys' family can begin the closure and healing process."