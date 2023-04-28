Man Returns To Date After Fatally Shooting Fake Parking Attendant Over $40

A 29-year-old man from Texas is accused of killing a man who scammed him out of $40. The Houston Police Department said that Erick Aguirre was on a date with a woman in east downtown.

The two arrived separately but parked in the same lot. As they were walking toward the restaurant, 46-year-old Elliot Nix approached them, posing as a parking attendant. Nix asked them for $40 to park both cars in the lot, and Aguirre went to a nearby ATM to get cash.

While the two were sitting down to eat at a restaurant across the street, the waiter told them that Nix was a scammer.

Aguirre proceeded to leave the restaurant, go to his car, and retrieve a gun. He then confronted Nix and allegedly shot him, leaving his body on the street. Aguirre then returned to the restaurant and continued his date with the woman.

The woman's lawyer said that she knew Aguirre was upset and that he confronted Nix, but she had no idea that he killed her. The next day, she learned what happened when she saw on the news that she and Aguirre were wanted for questioning. She agreed to voluntarily sit down for an interview with the police.

“She wanted to do the right thing. She wanted to make sure that she came forward and told the police what she knew,” her attorney, Rick DeToto, told KPRC.

Aguirre was taken into custody and charged with murder. Officials said that he was on probation at the time for aggravated assault.