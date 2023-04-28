Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Burger In The Entire State

Few foods are more popular in the United States than a classic hamburger. This dish is served at restaurants across the country, each with their own unique spin on the simple American delicacy. Wether you prefer to sit down and enjoy your burger all dressed up with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, sauce, and a side of fries, or order a plain burger to go, there is one Minnesota restaurant that serves the best burger around!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best burger in all of Minnesota can be found at The Patty Wagon located in Minneapolis. Mashed recommended that first-time customers try the Speed Limit Breaker burger.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the restaurant that serves the best burger in Minnesota:

"One viewing of the juicy burgers in their commercial is all it will take for you to sprint to The Patty Wagon. When you get there, you won't be disappointed. Customers agree that their burgers are phenomenal. While The Patty Wagon has a large selection of burgers on their menu, it's the Speed Limit Breaker that deserves to be your choice. This burger is powered by bacon, mushrooms, cheddar, a crunchy onion ring, caramelized onions, and chipotle mayonnaise."

For more information regarding the best burgers across the country visit mashed.com.